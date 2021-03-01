Narendra Modi Stadium Follows Latest Indian Trend of Pitches

Former India and Gujarat player Parthiv Patel too has a role to play in this.

When Patel first stepped onto the field of the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow in 2017 for a Duleep Trophy game, the mix of strips there gave him a pleasant surprise.

Generally, the trend uptil then was to have pitches of the same soil in one ground. But at Ekana, there were six red soil pitches and five of black soil turfs.

Patel, after finishing that Duleep Trophy tournament, flew back to Ahmedabad and while the stadium at Motera was being reconstructed, he relayed that idea to the local authorities.