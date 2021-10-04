My Best in Test Cricket is Yet to Come: Rohit Sharma

The 34-year-old believes that the series is over for him and admitted there is no clarity on the fifth Test in Manchester, which was cancelled due to concerns of COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.



"It was a great tour, personally for me and for the team. I don't know what has happened with the last Test match, whether we will play it as a one-off Test or the series will be decided as it is. We don't have any clarity on that yet. But in my eyes, we have won the series 2-1. That's how I would like to look at it."



Sharma is currently leading Mumbai Indians in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE, where they are placed at seventh place in the points table. After the completion of the tournament, Sharma will be back to international duties with the men's T20 World Cup with India opening their Super 12 campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.