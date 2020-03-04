How a Coach’s Faith Helped Bengal Nurture a Match-Winning Bowler

From being a non-entity in Bengal cricket till six years ago to emerging a hero this season, it has been a rigourous yet rewarding journey for low-profile pacer Mukesh Kumar, son of a migrant taxi driver from Bihar.

Back in 2014, Pakistani great Waqar Younis did not find any worth in him when he appeared for trials, conducted by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), under their ambitious 'Vision 2020' project.

Cut to 2020, Mukesh was carried on the shoulders by fellow pacer Akash Deep on Monday after he helped Bengal reach the Ranji Trophy final after 13 long years. It sort of summed up the duo's story this season as well- they claimed 30 wickets each as Bengal returned to the knockouts.