Hafeez, Malik Should Retire Gracefully: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz said he was not looking for any post in the Pakistan Cricket Board and tried to speak honestly on cricket matters.

"I think if they retire now it will help Pakistan cricket. We have a good pool of players and we must move ahead.” Both Hafeez and Malik were recalled to the Pakistan team for the T20 format in February after remaining on the sidelines since last year's World Cup in England.

The decision by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to recall them met with mixed reactions and many have criticised the move to go back to senior players in the shorted format.

Hafeez, 39 and Malik, 38, both have insisted they still have plenty of cricket left in them to represent Pakistan in the World T20 Cup later this year in Australia. However, Hafeez has said that he will retire from all international cricket after the mega T20 event.

Malik, who retired from Tests four years ago and also stepped down from ODI cricket last year after the World Cup, remains tight lipped about his future plans.