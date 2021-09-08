MS Dhoni to Mentor Indian Team at 2021 Men's T20 World Cup
2021 T20 World Cup was slated to be played in India but will be played in UAE and Oman due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The BCCI on Wednesday announced the Indian squad for the men's T20 World Cup that will be played in UAE and Oman in October-November. The Indian team will be mentored by former captain MS Dhoni.
Dhoni had been India's captain in 2007 when they won the title.
Dhoni, before the T20 World Cup, will be seen in action in the IPL in UAE as he will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the second half of the tournament. He has led the franchise to three IPL triumphs and is one of India's most decorated captains.
The former India captain, who also won the 2011 ODI World Cup, announced his international retirement in 2020 on 15 August. His last appearance in the India colours was at the 2019 ODI World Cup when India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final.
"Spoke to Dhoni when I was in Dubai. He agreed to be a mentor for T20 World Cup only. The captain, vice-captain and the head coach were consulted and which is why Dhoni is on board," Jay Shah said on Wednesday evening.
The T20 World Cup will be heled in across 4 venues — Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
The World Cup kicks off on 17 October with the qualifying rounds while India begin their campaign against Pakistan on 24 October. The final of the World Cup will be on 14 November.
The West Indies are the current defending champions.
Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.
Standby players – Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.