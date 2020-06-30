‘Sourav Changed Mentality of Indian Cricket, MSD Took it Forward’

Before taking over the reigns across formats, Dhoni played under several big-name captains like Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble. Rajput stated that Dhoni's captaincy style seems like a combination of both Ganguly and Dravid.

"To be honest, he was very very calm. He used to think two steps ahead because a captain has to make a decision on the ground... One thing I liked about him was that he was a thinking captain," Rajput said.

"He seemed to me like a mixture of Ganguly and Rahul Dravid... Ganguly was very very aggressive and thinking but was positive and thinking."

Dhoni is widely regarded as the one of the finest captains ever to lead Team India. Under his leadership, they took over the No.1 spot in the ICC Test rankings in December 2009.

Also, Dhoni remains the only captain in the history of the sport to lead his team to three major ICC titles - WT20 2007 (now T20 WC), World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013.