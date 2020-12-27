Dhoni Named Captain of ICC’s Men’s T20I & ODI Team of the Decade

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli are the other Indians in the team.

Cricket
The ICC on Sunday announced the Men’s T20I team of the decade, with former India captain MS Dhoni picked to lead the side full of stars.

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli are the other Indians in the team with former South Africa captain AB de Villiers and T20 legend Chris Gayle also included.

In the women’s T20I team of the decade, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav have been picked with Meg Lanning named captain of that side. The women’s team is dominated by Australia, who have four players in the mix.

Mens Team: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Women’s Team: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Meg Lannging (c) Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Elyse Perry, Anya Shubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav.

(More to follow)

