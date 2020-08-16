Mahi, You Could Never Be a ‘Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar’

Why did Dhoni choose the song that he chose to announce to the world the biggest decision of his career? Speaking about temporary existences and fleeting journeys and how time moves on with or without a being, the popular Bollywood song forms the background in the farewell video that has been carefully crafted, though, seems unsurprisingly amateurish yet again.

As the lyrics go on to talk about the wizards of the past, who have left a deep impact by their contributions, Dhoni presents us stills with the greats of the game, who have not only played a part in moulding his career but have been selfless servants of Indian cricket.

From Zaheer Khan to Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid to Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan Singh to VVS Laxman, every hero finds a place in the film, which you realize is less about Dhoni and more about nostalgia.