MS Dhoni is Cricket Australia’s Captain of ODI Team of This Decade

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni has been named as the captain of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the decade.

The line-up, announced by Cricket Australia on Tuesday, features Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the two other Indians.

"The input of MS Dhoni with the bat did tail off during the latter part of the decade, but he was a dominant force in a golden period for India's one-day side. Having assured his greatness by guiding his nation to World Cup glory on home soil in 2011, the right-hander became India's ultimate finisher with the bat," said Cricket Australia about Dhoni.