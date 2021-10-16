MS Dhoni - Captain, Leader, Legend!

“As a player he absorbed pressure, he never panicked,” explained Bravo after that disappointing performance in 2020. “He always gave the players belief and confidence to do whatever they had to do,” said the 36 year old West Indian player, one of Dhoni’s soldiers in the CSK setup.

Dhoni’s willingness to back the youngsters has been a vital ingredient in the success of the CSK franchise. The emergence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who snatched the Purple Cap from KL Rahul with some decisive batting in the last two games of the IPL is another example of the results borne out of Dhoni’s approach to team management.

"The confidence to score freely has been injected by Dhoni,” commented Sandeep Chavan, who coaches Ruturaj. “Apart from Dhoni, Raina and Rayudu have also been helping him.”

“Ruturaj tells me this big thing about Dhoni and his team that if you perform well, they will appreciate you, but if you are not able to perform, they will treat you in the same way. They won't let you feel that you had a bad outing in the middle. That's the best thing about CSK,” elaborated Ruturaj in a recent interaction with the media.

Even though there was plenty of conversation about the retirement after a difficult campaign in 2020, Dhoni kept his head and focused on the job at hand. The spectacular fashion in which he revived the fortunes of his team once again brought him to a similar junction with Harsha Bhogle, immediately after final in Dubai.

“You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind,” suggested Bhogle.

“Still I haven’t left behind,” signed off Dhoni to a burst of cheeky laughter. Perhaps there are a few more pages in his story of inspired leadership crafted in the coals of Jharkhand.