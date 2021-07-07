MS Dhoni Birthday Special: 10 Amazing Facts About Mahi
Dhoni, the 40 year old cricketer was born on 7 July 1981, in Ranchi.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian skipper celebrates his birthday on 7 July. He has a terrific record in international cricket and is also popularly know as Mahi.
Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three ICC trophies. Under his captaincy, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.
However, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket last year in August.
The 40 year old cricketer was born on 7 July 1981, in Ranchi.
Here are some really interesting facts about MS Dhoni on the occasion of his birthday.
10 Interesting Facts About Dhoni
MS Dhoni is the second Indian captain to win his first home and abroad test matches. As a captain, he won his first home test against South Africa, and first abroad match at Hamilton against New Zealand.
MS Dhoni is a WWE fan and his favourite wrestlers are Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and Hulk Hogan
Other than Cricket and Football, Dhoni was really fond of badminton as well.
His long hairs during the initials years of his international cricket career were inspired by John Abraham
Dhoni, with his victory at Hamilton against New Zealand, became the first Indian captain to win a test match in New Zealand after a gap of 33 years.
Sachin Tendulkar recommended Dhoni as the captain of Indian Cricket team.
Dhoni is also very fond of his pets. He has been often spotted spending time with them at his farmhouse.
MS Dhoni loves to have chicken and hot chocolate fudge
He holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. He is second one to receive the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Before him, Kapil Dev was conferred with the same rank in Territorial Army.
Dhoni was the first ever wicket-keeper in the history of Indian Cricket to lead the team in test format. He was handed over the captaincy during the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2008.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.