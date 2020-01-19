More Satisfying Win as Smith, Warner, Labuschagne Are There: Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli was "very satisfied" with his team's comprehensive come-from-behind series win against a formidable Australian side that had Steve Smith, David Warner and rising star Marnus Labuschagne in its ranks.

India had lost the last home ODI series 2-3 after leading 2-0 but at that time both Smith and Warner were serving their ball tampering ban and Labuschagne hadn't still made his debut.

"Australia were even better than last time. There's Steve (Smith), David (Warner)and Marnus (Labuschagne). A quality bowling attack, and really intense in the field too,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.