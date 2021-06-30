Professional & Separate Plan Needed for Women's Cricket: Karim

The former India wicketkeeper, who played one Test and 34 ODIs besides being a prolific run-getter in domestic cricket, said that though Mithali, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami had made a name for themselves in international cricket, not many girls were taking up the sport.



"In India, we don't have many girls who come and play, even now. One has to ensure that their passage from entering the system to the time they exit is without obstacles. For instance, for a boy to walk two kilometres to play cricket, or to go to school, is easy. But it's not for a girl. So how do we remove that? How do we make it more accessible?



"Also, the BCCI has Under-19 and Under-23 cricket, but 40-50 per cent of the girls end up playing (both) Under-19 and Under-23 for certain teams, because there aren't too many girls playing.



"We had to have separate calendars so there was no clash. That isn't the case with the boys, because there are so many players and there is so much talent. So the plan for women has to be different," opined Karim.