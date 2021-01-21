Siraj Pays Tribute to Late Father On Return From Australia

Siraj, who finished the tour with a maiden five-wicket haul in Brisbane, had said that he was very grateful to get a chance to fulfil his father's dream.

"First of all I need to thank God that I got this opportunity to play for India. It was my dad's desire to see his son play with the entire world watching him play. Wish he were here to see this. He would have been very happy. It were his prayers that enabled me to take five wickets today. I am speechless, have no words to describe this," Siraj had said during the fourth Test.