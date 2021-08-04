Bumrah Takes 4 as India Roll Over England for 183 on Day 1 in Nottingham Test
England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first Test at Nottingham.
The Indian pace attack were on fire on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Nottingham, rolling over the hosts for 183 in the final session of the opening day. At Stumps, India trailed by 162 runs in Trent Bridge.
India went in with one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja as captain Virat Kohli opted for Shardul Thakur over R Ashwin.
Bumrah picked 4 wickets, Mohammed Shami took 3 while Shardul Thakur bagged 2 and Mohammed Siraj finished with one.
India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma played out 13 overs in the final hour of the first day of the five-match series scoring 21. Both openers remained not out on 9.
England, who won the toss and elected to bat first, lost the wicket of opener Rory Burns early to Jasprit Bumrah, in the first over of the match. Mohammed Siraj then sent Zak Crawley packing for 27, caught behind by Rishabh Pant before Dom Sibley was castled b Mohammed Shami.
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow threatened to make their partnership a big one and hurt India as the second session progressed but just as they were approaching a century stand, Shami trapped the latter LBW for 29.
While Root continued to chip away at his end Daniel Lawrence and Jos Buttler both fell for ducks to Shami and Bumrah as England were reduced to 145/6 in the afternoon.
Root, who scored 64, fell in the 59th over trapped LBW by Thakur, leaving the home fans quite concerned.
Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad together added a total of 4 as Sam Curran soldiered on at the other end.
England’s dramatic collapse ended with Sam Curran adding a crucial runs along with the tail.
Jadeja meanwhile bowled only three overs, with experts and former players displeased with the Indian think tank’s decision to drop R Ashwin.
