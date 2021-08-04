Bumrah Takes 4 as India Roll Over England for 183 on Day 1 in Nottingham Test

England, who won the toss and elected to bat first, lost the wicket of opener Rory Burns early to Jasprit Bumrah, in the first over of the match. Mohammed Siraj then sent Zak Crawley packing for 27, caught behind by Rishabh Pant before Dom Sibley was castled b Mohammed Shami.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow threatened to make their partnership a big one and hurt India as the second session progressed but just as they were approaching a century stand, Shami trapped the latter LBW for 29.

While Root continued to chip away at his end Daniel Lawrence and Jos Buttler both fell for ducks to Shami and Bumrah as England were reduced to 145/6 in the afternoon.

Root, who scored 64, fell in the 59th over trapped LBW by Thakur, leaving the home fans quite concerned.

Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad together added a total of 4 as Sam Curran soldiered on at the other end.