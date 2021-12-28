Mohammed Shami Becomes Fifth Indian Pacer to Claim 200 Test Wickets

Rabada's wicket was also Shami's fifth of the innings.

He is now the 11th Indian bowler to pick up 200 or more wickets and only the fifth fast bowler to reach the milestone. Shami is only behind Kapil Dev (434), Ishant Sharma (311), Zaheer Khan (311), and Javagal Srinath (236), at the moment.

Displaying his superlative bowling, Shami celebrated the milestone by getting his 6th five-wicket haul in Tests. Shami ran through the South Africa top-order, getting the wickets of Keegan Petersen and Aiden Markram before returning to get a well-set Temba Bavuma. He led the bowling attack as South Africa were bowled out for 197, trailing India by 130 runs on the first innings score.

Indian Pacers to Pick 200 Test Wickets