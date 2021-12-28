Mohammed Shami Becomes Fifth Indian Pacer to Claim 200 Test Wickets
Mohammed Shami also completed a fifer in South Africa's first innings in Centurion.
Mohammed Shami on Tuesday achieved the milestone of 200 Test wickets after removing Kagiso Rabada on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.
The 31-year-old pacer is third-fastest among Indian pacers to reach the landmark, achieving it in his 55th Test match.
Rabada's wicket was also Shami's fifth of the innings.
He is now the 11th Indian bowler to pick up 200 or more wickets and only the fifth fast bowler to reach the milestone. Shami is only behind Kapil Dev (434), Ishant Sharma (311), Zaheer Khan (311), and Javagal Srinath (236), at the moment.
Displaying his superlative bowling, Shami celebrated the milestone by getting his 6th five-wicket haul in Tests. Shami ran through the South Africa top-order, getting the wickets of Keegan Petersen and Aiden Markram before returning to get a well-set Temba Bavuma. He led the bowling attack as South Africa were bowled out for 197, trailing India by 130 runs on the first innings score.
Indian Pacers to Pick 200 Test Wickets
Kapil Dev - 434 in 227 innings
Zaheer Khan - 311 in 165 innings
Ishant Sharma - 311 in 185 innings
Javagal Srinath - 236 in 121 innings
Mohd Shami - 200 in 103 innings
