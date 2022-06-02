Moeen Ali Ready to Return for Tests If Brendon McCullum Needs Him

Moeen, who is a key member of England's white-ball set-up and was part of the victorious 2019 World Cup squad, said McCullum had sounded him out about a potential red-ball return after taking over as England's new coach a few days back,



"Baz (McCullum) messaged me asking if I was 'in'," Moeen was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper. "I have played with him in the Indian Premier League and really enjoyed the way he works.



"We spoke and he mentioned potentially, in the future, if there is a tour, or whenever really, would I be available? I said 'call me at the time'. We'll see. The door is open," added the Worcestershire player.



England have reset the team establishment after the Ashes debacle earlier in the year and will start a new era captain Ben Stokes and McCullum with a series against New Zealand.



Moeen said he was looking forward to see what happens with England under the new leadership.



"And even though it's sad Chris Silverwood went as head coach and (Joe) Root stepped down as captain, it's always exciting when there is a new chapter."