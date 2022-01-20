Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami Named in ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj amassed 503 runs at an average of 62.87 in 2021. Her runs came at a time when the Indian team struggled as a unit, which makes her contribution even more important.



The veteran batter didn't score any century this year but made a total of six half-centuries.



On the other hand, Jhulan Goswami claimed a total of 15 wickets in 2021 and maintained an excellent economy rate of 3.77 as well.



The 39-year-old Indian pacer is still proving herself to be a force to reckon with. An experienced bowler who can keep runs in check, and pick up wickets at the same time, is an asset for any side.



Overall, the ODI team has three players from South Africa, one from Australia, two from West Indies, and two from England, two from India and one from Pakistan.



ICC Women's ODI Team of 2021: Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia), Tammy Beaumont (England), Mithali Raj (India), Heather Knight (c) (England), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Fatima Sana (Pakistan), Jhulan Goswami (India), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Anisa Mohammed (West Indies)