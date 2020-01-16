BCCI Contracts: Mithali Raj Demoted; 15-Year-Old Shafali Bags Deal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday released central contracts for the senior women’s team with India’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav bagging Grade A deals that would help them fetch Rs 50 lakh each annually.

The most notable name to get dropped from that category is that of Mithali Raj with the veteran demoted to Grade B. She will earn Rs 30 lakh. The bracket, however, saw a few noteworthy inclusions too — Radha Yadav and wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia.