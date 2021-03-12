Mithali Raj Becomes 1st Indian Woman to Score 10,000 Intl Runs

Captain Mithali Raj on Friday became the second woman cricketer and the first from India to cross 10,000 runs in international cricket. Mithali's knock of 36 runs against South Africa in the third ODI on Friday took her career tally to 10,001 runs at an average of 46.73.

The 38-year-old has so far scored 6,974 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 50.53; 2,364 runs in T20Is at 37.52 and 663 runs in Test cricket at 51.00.