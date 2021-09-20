Mithali Raj & Co Begin Australia Tour Without Harmanpreet in First ODI

It was in early 2018 that Australia started their winning streak, beginning it against India. They defeated the Indians 3-0 with Healy notching her maiden ODI century in the third match. They met again later that year at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, with India dealing Australia another defeat at an ICC event, bundling them for 119 in a 48-run win. This time, however, the defeat was not tournament ending for Australia, with Meg Lanning's team going on to be crowned champions.



Two years later, the teams were pitted against one another in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2020. In a preceding tri-series, they had each dealt each other one defeat each. While Australia went on to win the final of that tri-series, it did show that India had it in them to beat Australia in their own conditions.



And so it proved at the tournament proper where India defeated Australia by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground Stadium. In one of the tournament's most memorable spells, Poonam Yadav took 4/19, removing Healy for 51 before running through Australia's top and middle-order.



With backs to the wall for the rest of the tournament, Australia found a way to reach the final where they met India at the MCG.



This time around they won, with Healy and Beth Mooney putting on a 115-run opening stand to power the Aussies to a total of 184/4 and an 85-run victory.



The two teams have not met since then, aside from a warm-up match last week.