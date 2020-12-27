Mithali Raj Among 4 Indians in ICC Women’s Teams of the Decade
Meg Lanning was named skipper of both T20I and ODI teams.
A total of four Indian cricketers were named in the ICC Women’s teams of the decade which were announced on Sunday.
Veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were picked in the ODI team of the decade and Poonam Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur found their places in the T20 Team of the Decade.
World Cup winner Meg Lanning was named skipper of both sides.
Jhulan has taken 225 wickets from 182 ODIs, while Mithali who retired from T20Is to focus on the 50-over format in 2019, has scored 6888 runs from 209 ODIs.
Harmanpreet has amassed 2186 runs from 114 T20I matches, while Poonam, who has best figures of 4/9, has scalped 95 wickets from just 67 T20Is .
ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Decade: Meg Lanning (Captain), Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Stafanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor, Ellyse Perry, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, and Anisha Mohammed.
ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Decade: Meg Lanning (Captain), Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav.
