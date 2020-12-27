Mithali Raj Among 4 Indians in ICC Women’s Teams of the Decade

A total of four Indian cricketers were named in the ICC Women’s teams of the decade which were announced on Sunday.

Veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were picked in the ODI team of the decade and Poonam Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur found their places in the T20 Team of the Decade.

World Cup winner Meg Lanning was named skipper of both sides.