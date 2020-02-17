India Has Grown Enough to Be World Cup Contenders: Harmanpreet

The void left by legends such as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami is not easy to fill, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur conceded on Monday but also asserted that her young side has grown substantially to be a top contender for this month's women's T20 World Cup.

Mithali retired from T20 cricket last year while Goswami previously played in the format before the 2018 edition. The average age of India's squad in Australia is 22.8 with Harmanpreet being among the seasoned ones.

"We already miss the experience they share with us, but these young girls and showing their talent and ability," said the 29-year-old, while speaking at the captains' media day at Taronga Zoo here.