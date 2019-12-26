Michael Vaughan Questions New Zealand, England’s Test Rankings

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels both New Zealand and England haven't performed well in the longest format of the game to be placed at the second and fourth spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.

"I will be dead honest about the ICC rankings. I think they are absolute garbage," Vaughan was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I have no idea how New Zealand have won plenty of series over the course of the last two years but for them to be second, and where it stands out for me that the rankings can't be right is that England in Test match cricket are third (now fourth), and England for three or four years have struggled in Test match cricket, particularly overseas," he said.