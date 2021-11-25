Vaughan Expresses 'Disappointment' After BBC Sack Him Alleged Racist Comment

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his disappointment at being dropped from the BBC's Ashes coverage for allegedly making racist comments to an Asian-origin player a few years back.

While expressing his disappointment, Vaughan said he 'wants to be part of the solution' and help make cricket "a more welcoming sport for all". His comments came after BCC confirmed on Wednesday that Ashes-winning England captain Vaughan will not be part of its Test Match Special team for the upcoming series in Australia.

BBC's decision came after Vaughan was named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism during his time at the club. Rafiq has claimed that Vaughan had told a group of Asian-origin players that there were too many of them in the club now and they need to do something about 'you lot'. Vaughan has repeatedly denied the allegation made against him.