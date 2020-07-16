‘I Have No Sympathy At All’: Mike Holding Lashes Out at Archer

"Why are they allowed to travel by car? People need to just think a bit," he added.

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton was also very critical of Archer's actions and stated it has not only put England's chances of a comeback into disarray but also put everyone's safety in jeopardy.

"It's very foolish for a number of reasons. One, it cost him a place in the team. Secondly, it's thrown England's plans into disarray, a vital Test match that they must win to try and win this series," Atherton told Sky Sports.

"And thirdly it's put at risk all the work that ECB have done. These six Test matches, three against West Indies, three against Pakistan, they've had to do a tremendous amount of work to get these games on."

Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.