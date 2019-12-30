Gavaskar’s Trust Set to Lose Plot Allotted for Cricket Academy

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar’s cricket foundation may lose the 2,000 square metre plot it had been allotted to build an indoor cricket stadium as no progress has been made on the land for more than three decades now.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has urged the state government to take back the piece of land and has written a letter asking for a termination of the deal.