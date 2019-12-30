Gavaskar’s Trust Set to Lose Plot Allotted for Cricket Academy
Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar’s cricket foundation may lose the 2,000 square metre plot it had been allotted to build an indoor cricket stadium as no progress has been made on the land for more than three decades now.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has urged the state government to take back the piece of land and has written a letter asking for a termination of the deal.
Also Read : Sunil Gavaskar buys stake in Binca Games
“The allotment of the land was made over 31 years ago. But the construction work (for the academy) is yet to commence. We’ve sent a proposal to the state government for resumption of the land,” MHADA CEO Milind Mhaiskar was quoted as saying.
According to reports, the land was handed over in 1988 with a condition that construction would start within three months and be completed within three years. However, despite the terms and conditions being revised on at least three occasions, there has been no progress on the land in Bandra reclamation.
BJP MP Ashish Shelar, also a former president of the Mumbai Cricket Association, has backed MHADA’s move and wrote a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who it is learnt, met Gavaskar recently.
“I’m writing to you in regard of the land allotment and the recent meeting of Shri Sunil Gavaskar with your kindself,” Shelar wrote to the chief minister, according to the report. He added, “At various times since the allotment of the land, Shri Gavaskar has sought relaxations and concessions in the terms and conditions of the allotment, which has been granted by the government. Despite this, no lease agreement has been signed, nor have steps been taken to protect the land (against encroachments).
“We are immensely proud of Gavaskar’s cricketing achievements and would like Mumbai and the country to benefit from his immense wisdom, but given the extraordinary delay of three decades since the allotment and the non utilisation, I would appreciate if MHADA goes forward with its decision for ensuring the utilisation of the plot for setting up of a cricket academy.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)