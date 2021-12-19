Meet Australia's Ambidextrous Spinner Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan has previously represented Australia at the U-16 level. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo earlier this year, he said that it was his father Anbu Selvan, himself a former Tamil Nadu junior cricketer, who suggested that he try bowling with his left hand as well.

“Dad and I were having a little water break and I’m naturally right-handed and was just bowling my right-arm offies. “Dad just went: ‘why don’t you start bowling with the left hand?’ No one does it; we hadn’t seen anyone on TV do it when I was six in 2008. There was no one bowling with both hands on TV or in league cricket in Chennai. No one had heard of it back then. I was like: ‘well, why not?’ There’s no fear of failure in my game. If I don’t care what people think about me and don’t care about failing, what limit is there to what I can achieve?" Radhakrishnan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Before becoming a spinner though he was a fast bowler in India in Chennai.

"Before I bowled spin, I used to bowl seam in Chennai. I used to bowl both seam and spin. If I was an aspiring fast bowler of Indian origin, I probably came to the wrong country. The kids three or four years younger than me here are six feet, so I can’t really compete bowling little leg-cutters on these decks and will probably get whacked," he said.