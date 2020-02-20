Me and Virat Have Similar Views on the Game: Kane Williamson

Chalk and cheese they might be when it comes to their on-field personas but that has not come in the way of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson forming a mutual admiration club.

The fierce Kohli and the mostly calm Williamson admire and respect each other as cricketers and more importantly as human beings.

"If we had to share No 1 spot, it would be New Zealand," skipper Kohli had said during a dinner hosted by the Indian High Commissioner on Wednesday. “Every team wants to beat us but I can tell you there would be no spite and that's why I could sit with Kane Williamson mid-game and have a conversation on life and not cricket.”