MCG Test Man of the Match Medal to Honour Aus Aboriginal Cricketer

The measure is part of CA's 2019 Reconciliation Action Plan through which it is looking to improve the sport's relationship with the country's indigenous population and honour the feats of indigenous players.

The second Test, will be the traditional Boxing Day Test, will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting on December 26.

Mullagh, whose real name was Unaarrimin, led the Australian Aboriginal team on their 1868 tour of England, played 45 of 47 matches.

"The Mullagh Medal itself, which will be presented to the official player of the match at the conclusion of the Boxing Day Test against India for the first time, is a recreation of the original belt buckle worn by the 1868 team," said CA.