MCC Touring Pakistan to Help Convince Non-Asian teams

A Marylebone Cricket Club team led by former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara arrived in Lahore on Thursday, 13 February to support international tours of Pakistan.

The London-based MCC will play four limited-overs matches against local teams.

The 12-man squad comprised players from English counties such as allrounder Ravi Bopara and spinner Samit Patel. Sangakkara is the president of the club.

After the Sri Lanka team was attacked by terrorists in 2009 in Lahore, Pakistan had to play home matches in the United Arab Emirates. The first tests in Pakistan in more than a decade were recently staged against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, under heavy but safe security.