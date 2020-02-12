MCC to Play a 50-Over Game, 3 T20 Matches in Pakistan
Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), will play one 50-over game and three T20 matches during their upcoming tour of Pakistan, beginning on Thursday.
Lahore Qalandars will be the Club's first opposition in a floodlit T20 match at the Gaddafi Stadium.
Lahore boast of Pakistan's international stars such as Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman in their ranks for this edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The Club will then switch to the T20 format against Pakistan's domestic champions Northern, and Multan Sultans of the PSL, who will have England's Moeen Ali and James Vince in their squad for the tournament which begins shortly after the MCC tour.
The tour will take place from 13 to 19 February.
MCC head coach Ajmal Shahzad said: "This tour of Pakistan will be a momentous occasion for everyone involved.