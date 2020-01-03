Mayank Agarwal Reaping Rewards of Hard Work: Karun Nair

Karnataka skipper Karun Nair said on Thursday that India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal has worked really hard to achieve success at the international level and his absence from Karnataka's Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai will open the doors for other youngsters to shine.

"I think Mayank has always been a hard working cricketer, so I feel it was high time that the hard work paid off," Nair said.

"Mayank is a big player, but it (his absence) opens up an opportunity for someone else to come and grab the chances," said Nair, who has played six Tests for India.