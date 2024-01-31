ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Mayank Agarwal Says He Is ‘Feeling Better,’ To Be Discharged From Hospital Today

Mayank Agarwal will reportedly travel to Bengaluru from Agartala today, where he will undergo further treatment.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
1 min read
Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal, who was hospitalised in Agartala on Tuesday (30 January) after a medical emergency during a flight to New Delhi, has stated that he is now ‘feeling better’ and is raring to make a comeback.

Whilst onboard an IndiGo flight, Agarwal drank liquid from a pouch assuming it to be water, which led to a burning sensation and oral irritation. Subsequently, the captain of the Karnataka Ranji Trophy team was rushed to the nearby ILS Hospital.

Mayank Agarwal Stable After Being Hospitalised, Police To Open Investigation

He was later declared to be ‘clinically stable’ by the hospital, and is expected to be discharged today, according to an ESPNCricinfo report. Whilst the Karnataka team has travelled to Surat for a Ranji Trophy match against Railways, Agarwal will be heading to Bengaluru for further treatment at a hospital. The report further states that the 32-year-old will require a minimum of two days of hospitalisation in Bengaluru.

Topics:  Mayank Agarwal 

