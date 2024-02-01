Mayank Agarwal Discharged from Agartala Hospital After Mid-Flight Scare

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal has been discharged from the Agartala Hospital on Wednesday evening after being hospitalised in an emergency on Tuesday after he consumed what seemed to be a poisonous liquid on board a flight to the Karnataka team's next Ranji Trophy match in Surat.
The former Indian Test opener is flying back home to Bengaluru and is expected to seek further medical treatment for the burns in his throat and mouth that he suffered after consuming a liquid from a bottle that was kept in the seat pocket in front of him on the flight. Agarwal had been deplaned and hospitalised in Agartala itself, while his team progressed onto Surat. He is expected to miss the next Ranji Trophy match Railways.
Mayank had taken to social media on Wednesday afternoon to share a health update saying, "I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!"
Ramesh, Karnataka's Ranji team's manager had on Tuesday filed an official complaint, on Mayank's behalf, with the Tripura Policy to look into the incident.
K Kiran Kumar (SP, Tripura West) had then on Tuesday told PTI, "While sitting on a flight, he saw a pouch in front of him, and thinking of it as water, drank it. He had swelling and ulcers in his mouth. His condition is normal, and his vitals are stable. His manager has made a complaint. We are registering the complaint, and will investigate the matter."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)