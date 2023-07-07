Bas de Leede's All-Round Heroics Help Netherlands Seal 2023 ODI World Cup Spot

Bas de Leede took a five-wicket haul and then struck his first century in a magnificent all-round performance that helped Netherlands become the tenth and last team to book their spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup, after beating Scotland by four wickets in an all-important Super Six match of the Qualifiers at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

After taking 5/52 to keep Scotland to 277/9, De Leede overshadowed Brandon McMullen's 106 by hitting 123 off 92 balls, laced with seven fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 133.7.

His efforts, along with Vikramjit Singh's 40 and Saqib Zulfiqar's 33 not out propelled the Netherlands to chase down 278 in 42.5 overs and book their ticket for the ODI World Cup in India, to be held from 5 October to 19 November.