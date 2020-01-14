Mashrafe Mortaza Gives Up Bangladesh Contract Riches

Bangladesh One-Day International captain Mashrafe Mortaza has withdrawn from his lucrative national team contract amid growing concern over his form and fitness but has been offered a "grand farewell" match.

Mashrafe, 36, stayed as captain even after becoming a member of parliament for the ruling party in 2018. That affected his form as he claimed just one wicket in eight matches in the World Cup in England last year.

He has taken just eight wickets in 12 matches in the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament but had been expected to be a contracted player despite his poor form.