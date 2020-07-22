Marnus Labuschagne Picks Steve Smith Over Kohli in Test Cricket

"He has found a way in India, he has found a way to score in England, he is obviously very consistent in Australia, so it seems that it doesn't matter where are you playing and in what conditions, he is finding a way. Now, Virat has probably done a similar thing. I will probably go with Steve in Test cricket.'

"Virat's white-ball cricket is phenomenal. The way he finishes innings, the way he finishes matches off, the way he chases. I think for me personally, I have learned a lot from him," he added.

Labuschagne is part of Australia's 26-member preliminary squad for their proposed limited-overs series against England. The final squad will be picked after the tour is confirmed by both the boards.