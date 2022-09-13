Mark Boucher to Step Down as South Africa Head Coach After T20 World Cup

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher will quit from his role after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday.

Boucher has held the position since December 2019, and led the Proteas to 11 Test wins, including a memorable 2-1 series win against India at home in January.

"Mr Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives," CSA said in a statement.