Manjrekar Writes to BCCI to Be Reinstated in Commentary Panel
Sanjay Manjrekar has reportedly written to the BCCI to be reinstated as a commentator.
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has written to the BCCI requesting them to be reinstated as a commentator so he can be part of the upcoming IPL in the UAE, reports the Times of India.
‘I will be happy to work as per the guidelines laid by you,’ he has reportedly written in the email to the board.
"Respected members of the Apex Council, hope you all keeping well. You are already in receipt of the email I sent to explain my position as commentator. With the IPL dates announced, bcci.tv will pick its commentary panel soon. I will be happy to work as per the guidelines laid by you. After all, we are working on what is essentially your production. Last time may be there was not enough clarity on this issue. Thanks very much, Regards," reads Manjrekar’s email to the board, according to a report in the Times of India.
The IPL is slated to be the first time Indian cricketers will take the field after the COVID-19 lockdown in March that forced the ODI series against South Africa to be suspended.
Manjrekar was removed from the board’s commentary panel in March, right before the start of the South Africa tour though no clarification was provided by either party on the decision.
