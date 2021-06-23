Manjrekar Puts Gill’s Failure in WTC Final on Flawed Footwork  

"It's the kind of footwork that you see from batters when you are playing in say Australia on a pitch like Adelaide where the ball really starts shooting along the ground, keeps really low with the cracks and then all batters come with the pre-conceived notion that, come what may, you are going to get on to the front foot.



"So, then, it is understandable for all batters to come with this sort of a dogmatic approach, to get onto the front foot. But you see with (Cheteshwar) Pujara, you're seeing that with Gill…Virat Kohli plays that as well; you know that's his basic game. I'm a little sceptical whether that is the right way to go about…to be on the front foot all the time," said Manjrekar.