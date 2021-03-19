Maiden ODI Call-Ups for Prasidh, Suryakumar for England Series

After a 14-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Karnataka, fast bowler Prasidh Krishnah has received his maiden call-up for the Indian team. Suryakumar Yadav, who received his first call-up for the T20I series is also part of the ODI squad, however Ishan Kishan has not been included.

Krishna was named in India squad for the three-match ODI series against England beginning 23 March in Pune. Both India and England are currently in the middle of a T20I series in Ahmedabad which is locked at 2-2 with the final game scheduled for Saturday.

The BCCI on Friday announced the ODI squad.