Maharashtra Premier League 2023: Schedule, Venue, & Live Streaming Details

The Maharashtra Premier League is all set to start today, 15 June 2023. It is the first-ever edition of the MPL and the audience is quite excited about what's to unfold. This year, only 6 teams are participating in the MPL 2023 and each team will face each other on the ground. The winner will take home the coveted trophy.
A total of 19 matches will be played in the league and a round-robin format will be followed. Some of the top IPL performers like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar will also participate in the league.
Let's know more about the MPL 2023 so as to the venue, schedule, and live streaming details.
Maharashtra Premier League 2023: Live Streaming Details
When will Maharashtra Premier League 2023 begin?
Maharashtra Premier League is set to begin today, June 15 with the final to be played on June 29.
How many MPL 2023 matches will be played?
A total of 19 matches will be played and that also includes the playoffs.
How many teams will be participating in the Maharashtra Premier League 2023?
A total of six teams will be participating - Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Eagle Nashik Titans, Kolhapur Tuskers, Puneri Bappa, Ratnagiri Jets, and Solapur Royals.
Where will the MPL 2023 matches be played?
All the MPL 2023 matches will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
At what time are the matches of MPL 2023 scheduled?
Afternoon matches will start at 2 PM IST while evening matches will begin at 8 PM IST.
Where can the fans watch the MPL 2023 live?
The fans can watch the MPL 2023 live online on the Fancode App and Website while on TV the matches will be telecasted on DD Sports.
Maharashtra Premier League 2023: Full Schedule
Thursday, June 15
Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers - 8:00 PM
Friday, June 16
Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings - 2:00 PM
Ratnagiri Jets vs Solapur Royals - 8:00 PM
Saturday, June 17
Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets - 8:00 PM
Sunday, June 18
Eagle Nashik Titans vs Solapur Royals - 2:00 PM
Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings - 8:00 PM
Monday, June 19
Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, June 20
Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers - 2:00 PM
Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, June 21
Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets - 8:00 PM
Thursday, June 22
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings vs Kolhapur Tuskers - 2:00 PM
Puneri Bappa vs Solapur Royals - 8:00 PM
Friday, June 23
Solapur Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings - 8:00 PM
Saturday, June 24
Puneri Bappa vs Ratnagiri Jets - 2:00 PM
Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans - 8:00 PM
Monday, June 26
Qualifier 1 - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, June 27
Eliminator - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, June 28
Qualifier 2 - 8:00 PM.
Thursday, June 29
Maharashtra Premier League 2023 Final - 8:00 PM
