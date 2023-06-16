Maharashtra Premier League 2023: Schedule, Venue, & Live Streaming Details

The Maharashtra Premier League is all set to start today, 15 June 2023. It is the first-ever edition of the MPL and the audience is quite excited about what's to unfold. This year, only 6 teams are participating in the MPL 2023 and each team will face each other on the ground. The winner will take home the coveted trophy.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the league and a round-robin format will be followed. Some of the top IPL performers like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar will also participate in the league.

Let's know more about the MPL 2023 so as to the venue, schedule, and live streaming details.