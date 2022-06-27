Making of Champions: Structural Changes in MP Cricket That Led to Ranji Triumph

With BCCI's annual grants, MPCA constructed full sized grounds in places like Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur and Hosangabad with a lot of age-group level tournaments.

"The best of the talent were then absorbed by the state cricket academy which took care of their cricketing expenses and exposure along with quality coaching," Jagdale's voice had a sense of satisfaction although he is no longer part of administration.

The likes of Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan along with the Yash Dubeys, Shubham Sharmas, teenager Akshat Raghuvanshi, Gourav Yadavs, skipper Aditya Shrivastava, Anubhav Agarwals are all products of the system.

MP was a good team but it was Pandit, who brought about changes that were required to transform it into a champion team, after joining as coach in 2020-21 season.

There was solid resistance from some quarters against Pandit's appointment as he is believed to be a “stubborn man” and “autocratic” as some would allege.

"Actually, some people thought that a guy like Chandu, who has no baggage or agenda will stall everyone with vested interest and hence didn't want him. But better sense prevailed,” said Jagdale, who did have a role in convincing the establishment.

The first thing that Pandit did was to co-opt himself in selection committee meetings, from senior to all age-groups. He made it clear that he will watch matches of U-19, U-25 along with his core assignment of Ranji Trophy team.

This was for trying to understand the history and present.

MP teams over the years have been plagued by internal association politics which became detrimental to choosing a solid team.

There would be five or six quality players but selectors would succumb to request of officials and include players of inferior quality which affected the team balance.