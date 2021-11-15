Dravid Son Wanted 'Strict' Dad Away From Home, So Made Him India Coach: Ganguly

The Kolkata-born cricketer also revealed that it was easy for him to communicate with Dravid regarding the coaching job as their friendship remained intact over the years.

"We grew up together, started around the same time, and spent most of the time playing together. So it was easy for some of us to make him feel welcome and wanted," Ganguly said.

The 48-year old Dravid also worked as the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. With him becoming India head coach, another Indian stalwart VVS Laxman is all set to take over as NCA chief.