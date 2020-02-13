Ngidi Guides SA to Thrilling Victory Over England in 1st T20I

Adil Rashid was run out off the last ball, trying for an improbable second run which would have tied the scores.

He couldn't beat a calm return from midwicket from veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn. South Africa captain Quinton de Kock pointed out both teams struggled to score freely towards the end of their innings as the ball got softer and the bounce lower.

"We knew if we made sure we kept to our basics that we could win," he said.