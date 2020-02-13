Ngidi Guides SA to Thrilling Victory Over England in 1st T20I
Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took three wickets in his last two overs as South Africa snatched a thrilling one-run win in the first T20 international against England at Buffalo Park.
Jason Roy and captain Eoin Morgan hit half-centuries for England and they looked well on the way to chasing down South Africa's total of 177/8.
"You run in as hard as you can and hit your length. All of a sudden their team was on the back foot," said Ngidi who was man of the match for his 3/30.
"It was a very fast-paced game, but it's about how you bounce back. I didn't panic under pressure; they seemed to be cruising but my job was to get wickets," he added.
Adil Rashid was run out off the last ball, trying for an improbable second run which would have tied the scores.
He couldn't beat a calm return from midwicket from veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn. South Africa captain Quinton de Kock pointed out both teams struggled to score freely towards the end of their innings as the ball got softer and the bounce lower.
"We knew if we made sure we kept to our basics that we could win," he said.
Both innings followed a similar pattern. Both teams scored 68 runs in the first six-over power play and both had scored 113 runs after 12 overs before slowing down in the closing overs.
Morgan seemed set to take his team to victory, hitting Beuran Hendricks for two fours and a six in the penultimate over before holing out off the last ball of the over after making 52.
Rassie van der Dussen (31) joined Bavuma and the pair added 63 for the second wicket off 41 deliveries before Van der Dussen fell to Ben Stokes and the innings lost momentum.
Brief scores: South Africa 177/8 (Temba Bavuma 41, Quinton de Kock 31, Chris Jordan 2/28); England 176/9 (Jason Roy 70, Eoin Morgan 52, Lungi Ngidi 3/30)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )