Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs vs S Africa to be Held in Empty Stadiums
The remaining two one-dayers between India and South Africa will be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata due to the dreaded novel coronavirus pandemic.
The matches are scheduled to be held in March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).
The sports ministry has issued an advisory that in case it's unavoidable to postpone a sporting event, then it is preferable that it be conducted without a large public gathering.
UPCA secretary Yudhveer Singh confirmed the development to the reporters in Lucknow on Thursday.
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to put ticket sales on hold, informed president Avishek Dalmiya, who also met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat in Kolkata to discuss the prevailing situation.
"I met our honourable CM at the secretariat. We would like to adhere to the government directive that has been issued today and we are stopping all ticket sales with immediate effect. We will wait till further directive," Dalmiya told PTI from Kolkata.
In case, the matches are held behind closed doors, then only TV crew, commentators and journalists will be allowed inside the stadium, apart from the players and support staff.
The BCCI is starting with its closed-door policy as the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final will be played in an empty stadium in Rajkot.
