Luck Went Against Us and India Just Always Find a Way: Colin Munro

New Zealand threw it away from a winning position in the last two T20s against India but opener Colin Munro instead gave credit to the visitors, saying “they” always find a way to bounce back.

Munro and Tim Seifert scored half-centuries to tie the scores at 165 runs each for both sides, but India held their nerves to end up victors in thrilling fashion for the second game running to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

"That's cricket isn't it? We put ourselves in positions to win both of those games I thought. But India, with the roll they're on at the moment and the cricket that they're playing; they always just find a way. And then Super Over is a bit of luck each way. It can go either way I reckon," he said on Friday.