Loved Playing Attacking Game Since I Learnt to Hold a Bat: Shafali

“I always practise (power-hitting) and work hard on my batting. Ever since I started holding a bat, I have loved to play attackingly. That’s how it works for me,” Shafali said after the match.

Asked about regaining the number one spot in the ICC T20I rankings, she said, “I just try to do well and win matches for my team.”

Her 60 on Tuesday came from just 30 balls and was studded with seven fours and five sixes.

India, however, lost the three-match T20I series 1-2. They had also lost the preceding five-match ODI series 1-4.

India captain Smriti Mandhana credited the third match win to team effort.

“It was a good show overall. The bowlers did exceptionally well, and Shafali then just stole the show. This victory belongs to the bowlers,” Mandhana, who carried her bat with an unbeaten 48 off 28 balls, said.