Losing Kohli, Pujara Quickly Put Pressure on India: Tendulkar
Both Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara fell to man of the match Kyle Jamieson in the 2nd innings of the WTC Final.
Losing Indian team skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara within the space of two overs cost India the World Test Championship final, Sachin Tendulkar said.
The world's top run-getter across Tests and ODIs hailed the Blackcaps as the better team between the two. "Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team," Tendulkar tweeted.
Both Kohli and Pujara were scalped by tall pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, who extracted movement and bounce from the Southampton pitch even on the sixth day, which was the reserve day. While Kohli fell on the fifth ball of the 35th over, Pujara was dismissed on the third ball of the 37th over.
Overall, the Kiwis put in a much more superior bowling and batting effort, something acknowledged by many former cricketers.
"Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions. NZ bowlers were terrific, Williamson & Taylor brought in their experience to finish the job," said former India batsman VVS Laxman on his Twitter handle.
Former England opener and commentator Michael Atherton called the Kiwis 'humble' and 'hardworking'.
Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warner congratulated New Zealand while also reckoning that the pitch at the Hampshire Bowl was pretty good.
"Congrats to Kane Williamson and the entire NZ team. Well done on winning the trophy & well done to everyone at the #hampshirebowl for producing a terrific pitch too @ICC," tweeted Warne.
Former West Indies captain Viv Richards also lauded New Zealand for quality performance. "Congratulations @BLACKCAPS. Quality performance. Deserved win" he tweeted.
